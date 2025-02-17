Kia EV4 REVEALED as Kia’s answer to the Volkswagen ID. 3

The new Kia EV4, in saloon and hatch guises, gets an early reveal ahead of a full debut at Kia’s EV Day later this month.

It was late in 2023 when we got our first look at the Kia EV4 Concept – at the same time as we saw the Kia EV3 Concept – with Kia announcing last week that the production version of the EV4 will arrive at Kia’s EV Day in Spain at the end of the month.

Ahead of that full reveal on 27 February, Kia has decided on a ‘Soft’ debut for the EV4 with the first exterior images of the new EV4 as a saloon (above) and Hatch (below) although keeping their powder dry on the interior and powertrain options.

Frankly, nothing much has changed from the EV4 Concept to the production model in the looks department, although the interior – when we get to see it – is likely to be less minimal than the Concept.

Kia is clearly aiming for a piece of the Volkswagen ID. 3 market with the EV4, and is producing it as both a Hatch and a Saloon, although it seems highly likely the UK and Europe will buying the Hatch over the Saloon.

Although Kia hasn’t revealed powertrain options for the EV4, it seems likely there’ll be a choice of 58kWh and 81kWh batteries, front and four-wheel drive and a GT model with butch bumpers, AWD, big wheels and decent performance.

All will be revealed on 27 July at Kia’s EV day when we’ll also get to see a Kia EV2 Concept.