Kia to REVEAL new EV2 Concept and production version of the EV4 this month [Video]

The 2025 Kia EV Day on 27 February in Spain will see Kia reveal a Kia EV2 Concept and production versions of the Kia EV4 and PV5.

Kia has made a good fist of transitioning to EVs with some interesting and able product, with the EV6 and EV9 and more recently the EV3 which has already grabbed a COTY gong.

The EV3 has been billed as the entry-level Kia EV, but that will change when the Kia EV2 arrives next year, and Kia is teasing its arrival ahead of a debut of the Kia EV2 Concept at the 2025 Kia EV Day on 27 February in Spain (above).

The EV2 looks to be aiming at EVs like the new electric Renault 5 and electric MINI Cooper and will come with a bit of butch cladding suitable for an urban warrior, and an upright stance.

Likely to have much the same underpinnings as the EV3, it’s likely to come with a single motor powertrain and offer more range than rivals.

Also arriving on Kia’s EV day will be the production version of the Kia EV4 – previewed by the Kia EV4 Concept in 2023 (pictured below) – a Kia clearly designed to take on the Tesla Model 3 and offered as both Hatch and Saloon.

The EV4 is likely to be offered with similar powertrains to the EV3, which will mean a single electric motor good for 201bhp and a choice of either a 58.3kWh or 81.4kW battery.

The final reveal is of the Kia PV5, a mid-size electric Panel Van.

Kia EV Day 2025 Tease Video