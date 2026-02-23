Lamborghini Lanzador DEAD as buyers have ZERO interest in an electric Lamborghini

The electric Lamborghini Lanzador – revealed as a concept in 2023 – is dead in the water as buyers have no interest in an electric Lamborghini.

More than two years ago, in the summer of 2023, the Lamborghini Lanzador Concept arrived as a first look at the first electric Lamborghini, wth Lamborghini telling us it would arrive in 2028 (later pushed back to 2029).

The Lanzador Concept was a high-riding Crossover – Lamborghini called it an electric 2+2 GT – with a pair of electric motors delivering 1340bhp, a new Dynamic Control System, lots of driving modes, air suspension, RWS, Smart Aero and “the best battery cooling in the market”. Which all sounded impressive.

But, as we said at the time, the Lanzador felt a bit like another Lamborghini Estoque story, with a credible route to market but one which would never make it to production. And that looks to be the reality.

Speaking to the Sunday Times (subscription), Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that an electric Lamborghini generated close to zero interest from its customers so, despite all the legislative pressures to go electric, Lamborghini will not be delivering the Lanzador as an EV, although it could arrive at some point as a PHEV.

No doubt Lamborghini’s decision has been influenced by a lack of interest from its customers, but it only needed to loook as Porsche to see what BEVs would do to the brand.