Lamborghini TEASES Electric Concept – debuts this week

Lamborghini teases a new electric concept due to be unveiled on 18 August in Monterey, previewing an Estoque-like production EV

Lamborghini may be a purveyor of mid-engined supercars, but it has dabbled in more family-friendly GT cars in the past with the successful Espada. And, of course, it now has the fully family-friendly Urus.

But 15 years ago it flirted with building a proper four-seat super GT with the arrival of the Lamborghini Estoque, designed to be the ‘Third’ Lamborghini, but one designed for crossing continents with four-up, rather than blasting and playing on track.

But the idea was short-lived and the Estoque was removed from Lamborghini’s plans just a year later, although rumours of its revival persisted for years.

Now, it looks like the Estoque – or something in the same vein – is back on the cards as Lamborghini teases the arrival of “Something new and truly thrilling” at Monterey Car Week on 18 August.

Just a single shadowy image (above) has been released on Twitter (sorry, ‘X’) showing a profile which is not too dissimilar to the Estoque and is expected to be a four-seat Super GT powered by electricity. Of course.

We should get proper details on the new Lamborghini EV Concept in the next few days, although it’s reasonable to suggest it will be built on the same SSP Sport Platform developed by Porsche and also heading for use in a Bentley SUV. And it will have bonkers performance.