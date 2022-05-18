Land Rover Defender-challenging Ineos Grenadier OFFICIALLY on sale

The Land Rover Defender-challenging Ineos Grenadier 4×4 goes on sale with prices starting at £49k, and a Grenadier Pick-up is planned.

Whether or not you think the Ineos Grenadier is what the new Land Rover Defender should have been, you have to admire the tenacity, and deep pockets, of Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos in bringing the Grenadier from fag packet pub idea to sales launch in so little time, even if it relies on outsourced everything to deliver.

Now, having revealed a network of retailers for the Grenadier, Ineos has officially opened the order books and you can now go and configure your perfect Grenadier spec (click here to go and play), as long as you are happy with a starting point of £49k.

Your £49k will get you into the Grenadier Utility Wagon with two seats and certified as a commercial vehicle, with a full-height cargo barrier, flat floor, Recaro seats, LED headlights and permanent four-wheel drive. Engine options are a petrol or diesel 3.0-litre BMW engine with eight-speed auto, the only engine/gearbox options across the range.

Next up is the Grenadier Station Wagon which comes with five seats and costs from £52k followed by a pair of special edition models – the Trialmaster for extreme off-roading and Fieldmaster for less arduous use – both with added spec and costing from £59k.

Also in the mix, although only as a ‘coming soon’ model, is a double cab pickup version of the Grenadier.

The order book for the Grenadier is now open, with production scheduled to start in July