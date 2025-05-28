Land Rover Defender gets a few TWEAKS for 2025

The Land Rover Defender receives a number of cosmetic updates for 2025, along with some new and updated technology.

It’s probably about time we stopped calling the Land Rover Defender the ‘New’ Defender because, astonishingly, it was revealed back in 2019 as JLR finally managed to deliver a replacement for the iconic original.

The cynics decried the new Defender as too posh, too complicated and too expensive to be appealing, a sentiment echoed by Jim Radcliffe, who was so disappointed with the new Defender he created a whole new business to deliver what he thought should be the new Defender – the Ineos Grenadier.

But despite the nay-sayers, the ‘New’ Defender has been a roaring success for JLR, with long waiting lists and a place at the top of JLR’s sales chart with more than 115,000 sales in the last year.

With a real success on its hands with the Defender, JLR has resisted any big changes to the offerings – apart from additional models like the OCTA and a bit of a ‘Luxury’ update last year – but has now decided it’s time to tweak the Defender for 2025, although the changes are very minor.

In comes a new headlight signature, smoked lenses for the tail lights, a couple of new colour options, new textured pattern for the bonnet inserts and side vents, gloss black Defender wheelcaps and grille bar and new 22″ alloys.

Inside, there’s a new 13.1″ infotainment and a reshaped centre console, a new optional adaptive off-road cruise function and Driver Attention Monitor.

Mark Cameron, Managing Director, Defender, said:

With production at full capacity to meet demand, the latest changes are part of our continuous commitment to make adventures even more satisfying. Fresh design enhancements, new colours and an expanded range of accessories follow Defender’s comprehensive upgrade last year, ensuring our iconic 4×4 is better than ever.