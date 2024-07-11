Land Rover Discovery 35th Edition is an £80k celebration of the Discovery

The Land Rover Discovery 35th Edition is a limited-run celebration of the Discovery’s 35-year history and comes with the 350d powertrain.

It’s 35 years since Land Rover revealed their ‘middle’ model designed to sit between the ‘farmers’ favourite’ Land Rover Defender and the ‘Land Owners’ posh Range Rover, aimed at a family market with seven seats and a Conrad-designed interior.

Since the launch of the Land Rover Discovery (for that was the chosen moniker for the middle child), Land Rover has gone from offering a simple three-model range to a plethora of models (often with a lot of overlap) and pushed very much upmarket over the years.

That upmarket move is perhaps best illustrated by the Land Rover Discovery 35th Edition, a limited-run model to celebrate the 35th anniversary, which costs a whopping £79,990 – double, in real terms, what the original V8 Discovery cost.

If you’re happy to fork out £80k for a Discovery you’ll be getting cosmetic titivations like bespoke badging, silver bumper inserts, 22″ gloss black alloys, black brake callipers and a choice of Santorini Black and Carpathian Grey paint jobs.

Inside, the 35th Edition comes with HUD, front seats which are heated and cooled and can massage you, a cooler compartment, Ebony leather and Titanium Mesh trim.

But it’s not just a cosmetic makeover for the 35th Edition, but a new powertrain with the 350d diesel replacing the Discovery’s previous 300d and delivering 345bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, a powertrain which has proved surprisingly economical in the Range Rover and Defender and will now replace the 300d in the regular Discovery models too.

Leonie Raistric, Defender Brand Director, said:

For 35 years Discovery has proudly set the standard for family SUVs and we’re excited to celebrate this landmark. Seven?seat accommodation, spacious cabin and unrivalled ingenuity make Discovery flexible, capable and practical for family adventures. We love hearing how our clients use Discovery to turn everyday activities into exceptional experiences, this year, we’re going further to help our clients make even more memories to cherish.