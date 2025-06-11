Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a bit of a TITIVATE – just like Defender and Discovery

The Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a bit of an update for 2025, including new Landmark and Metropolitan models.

JLR has been busy introducing minor updates for the Defender and the Discovery for 2025; nothing too major, but enough to give both a bit more showroom appeal.

Now it’s time for the Land Rover Discovery Sport – Land Rover’s smallest model – to get updated, including two new model names, Landmark and Metropolitan, and minor cosmetic and tech updates.

The Discovery Sport Dynamic S is the new entry-level Sport and gets gloss black for the grille, cladding, lower grille and ‘DISCOVERY’ script on the bonnet and new alloys, with 11.4″ infotainment, driver display and flappy paddles.

Next up is the new Discovery Sport Landmark Edition (pictured above), which marks 35 years since the Discovery name (but not the Discovery Sport) arrived, which comes with the original Mountain range logo on the treadplates and displayed through the puddle lights, as well as 3D Surround Camera, sliding and reclining middle row seats, Tablet holders and roof rails.

Top of the Discovery Sport tree is now the Metropolitan Edition (pictured below), which comes with 20″ diamond-turned alloys. silver grille and bonnet script, 14-way adjustable heated and cooled seats in Windsor leather, Posh Meridian Sound and digital rear-view mirror.

Land Rover also delivers new option packs for the Sport, including Beach Days, which comes with a centre armrest cooler, sunshades and boot organiser, and a Snow Days Pack, which lets you carry skis and snowboards on the roof and adds rubber car mats too.

Engine options for the updated Sport stay the same, with a choice of 161bhp and 201bhp diesel and 265bhp PHEV.

Prices for the Dynamic S start at £45,440, the Landmark at £49,100 and the Metropolitan at £55,885.