The Land Rover Discovery Sport is updated for 2023 with an updated interior and Privi Pro infotainment and new model structure.

Jaguar Land Rover )or JLR as we must now call them) has been spreading its limited supply of ‘Chips’ across its most profitable models – Defender, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – at the expense of more lowly offerings.

But now, as supply chain issues start to disappear, it’s time to make the more bread and butter models more appealing to buyers, so the cheapest Land Rover model – the Land Rover Discovery Sport – is getting a bit of a titivate to update it and keep it going until an electric Discovery Sport arrives in a few years.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport (although we should now call it just ‘Discovery Sport’ as JLR is now a ‘House of Brands’) is now offered in just three model options – Discovery Sport S, Dynamic SE and Dynamic HSE – with prices starting at £44,790. Which is £13k more than the entry-level Discovery Sport cost when it arrived in 2019. Ouch.

Inside, the Pivi Pro infotainment is joined by a redesigned dash with no physical buttons (boo – more dangerous cost-cutting), a new gear lever and new trim and material offerings for a ‘cleaner’ look.

Land Rover has also tweaked the PHEV in the P300e with a new 14.9kWh battery promising 38 miles of EV range, with the other engine options limited to a D200 diesel and P250 petrol with 48v mild-hybrid assistance.

All trim levels get Pivi Pro as standard together with leather, 18″ alloys, wireless phone charging, and digital instruments, with Dynamic SE adding panoramic roof, 19″ alloys and Meridian Sound and range-topping Dynamic HSE getting the polish stuff like heated and cooled Windsor leather, Matrix LED headlights and 20″ alloys.

The updated Discovery Sport is now available to order with pries starting at £444,790, but if you want a range-topping P300e Dynamic HSE you’ll need to budget nearly £60k without options.