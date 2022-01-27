Land Rover reveals prices and specs for new Range Rover PHEV and Range Rover SV

Land Rover announces prices and specs for the new Range Rover Plug-in Hybrid and Range Rover SV, with 70 miles of EV range for the PHEV.

The new Range Rover finally arrived back in October as Land Rover delivered only the fifth iteration of its flagship model. And it’s doing rather well.

Land Rover already has 30,000 orders for the new Range Rover and now, with the arrival of the plug-in hybrid Range Rover and the range-topping luxury Range Rover SV, that order bank (and backlog) will doubtless grow further.

Starting point for the PHEV Range Rover is the P440e, which pairs a 3.0-litre turbo straight-six engine mated to a 141bhp electric motor – powered by a chunky 38.2kWh battery – to deliver 434bhp and 457b/ft of torque, with the more powerful, and more expensive, P510e using the same electric motor and battery but more powerful ICE to deliver 503bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, enough to get the P510e to 60mph in 5.3 seconds.

But the big news is that big battery, which endows the PHEV Range Rover with an official EV range of up to 70 miles (probably 50 miles in the real world), and with 50kW charging, enough, say Land Rover, for 75 per cent of journeys to be done on EV power alone.

The new Range Rover PHEVs are available in SE, HSE and Autobiography trim – and a First Edition model available in the first year – and in SWB and LWB guise, with prices starting from £103,485.

JLR’s Nick Collins said:

New Range Rover is the most desirable, elegant and capable luxury SUV in the world. Our efficient new Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle powertrains elevate the driving experience with a fine balance of performance, refinement and efficiency, enabling owners to complete whisper quiet zero emissions journeys of up to 70 miles

But it’s not just the arrival of the Range Rover PHEV announced today, so are prices for the Land Rover Flagship Range Rover SV.

With extensive titivations like cosmetic tweaks, special colours, extensive configurability and ceramics, the Range Rover SV pushes Land Rover deep into Bentley territory, not just with its luxury but with its pricing too, starting at £146,200 and rising to £173,200.

You can have your Range Rover SV in SWB or LWB sizes, with the P510e PHEV, new V8 or D350 diesel engines and a choice of seat numbers too.

If your pockets are deep enough, and you can live with the Land Rover waiting list, both the new Range Rover PHEV and Range Rover SV order books are now open.