Land Rover Series EV Conversions from Inverted START at £150k – New Land Rover Defender EV Kit too.

Range Rover EV conversion specialists launch EV conversions for Series I, II, and III Land Rovers, with prices starting at £150,000.

Like it or not, EV conversions for Classic Cars are very much in vogue at the moment, and although many decry it as sacrilege (including FIVA), it can make a classic car fit for today’s roads. And frankly, if the engine’s not the star, then why not?

Plenty of classics are now available with EV conversions, and classic Land Rovers and Range Rovers seem to be in demand with companies like Inverted delivering an EV Conversion for the Classic Range Rover for the last couple of years. Now, Inverted has turned its attention to the Land Rover Series models.

At the heart of Inverted’s EV conversion for Series I, II and III is a 62kWh waterproof battery pack split between the front and back poering a 160bhp electric motor delivering 664lb/ft of torque directly to the transfer box with high/low ratios and lacking diff.

For AC charging there’s a 6.6kW Type 2 charger, and for DC it’s up to 60kW, meaning a 20-80% charge in 38 minutes and a real-world range of around 120 miles, with electric power steering and servo-assisted brakes added for more modern manners.

Harry Millington, Founder of Inverted, said:

Series Land Rovers are beautiful, iconic machines, but let’s face it, not everyone wants to wrestle with a choke on a cold morning or breathe in exhaust fumes that waft through the car. Our electrified versions preserve everything people love about these classics while making them more fun, more reliable, and infinitely more usable.

Prices, including the original Land Rover) start at £150,000, although by the time you’ve specced it up and made the interior a bit tasty, it’ll be more like £200k.

Land Rover Defender Kit

Inverted has also made its Range Rover Classic EV conversion kit fit for the Land Rover Defender too, complete with 82kWh battery with both 300bhp and 450bhp units available.