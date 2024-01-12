Lexus LBX gets the heart of the Toyota GR Yaris in the Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept

The Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept has been revealed at the Toyota Motor Show, a performance take on the compact LBX with 300bhp.

When the Lexus LBX was revealed last year, we did wonder if pushing the Lexis brand to such an affordable level, and basing it on the little Toyota Yaris Cross, would diminish the luxury brand.

But now Lexus has revealed the Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept at the Toyota Motor Show, and it looks like they have plans to deliver a proper performance version of the little LBX to give the model range a proper halo.

Rather than the modest 134bhp 1.5-litre hybrid fitted to the regular LBX, Lexus has grabbed the magic three-pot from the Toyota GR Yaris and endowed it with even more power than the new GR Yaris we saw earlier today, a rather fulsome 300bhp and 295lb/ft of torque, sent to all four wheels through a new eight-speed auto ‘box.

Naturally, Lexus hasn’t just more than doubled the power of the LBX without beefing up its underpinnings, so there’s a reworked suspension setup, brakes, tyres and a lower ride height.

Developed with input from Toyota’s Chairman Akio Toyoda – aka ‘Morizo’ – the LBX comes with Morizo’s signature yellow features in the grille, brake callipers and seatbelts.

There’s no word on whether or not the Morizo RR will stay a concept or make it into production, but if the success of the GR Yaris is anything to go by it seems almost a certainty.