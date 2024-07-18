Lexus LBX Morizo RR – the Lexus with Toyota GR Yaris power – going in to production

The Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept – revealed early in 2024 – is going into production with the powertrain from the Toyota GR Yaris with 300bhp and AWD.

Lexus has worked hard over the years to get buyers to perceive it as a premium car maker rather than just badge engineering from Toyota. It’s worked very well by appealing to buyers who value comfort and luxury over ultimate handling and thrills (although they managed that too with the LFA and IS F).

But having blatantly pitched the original LS as the Japanese equivalent of the Mercedes S Class, Lexus is now travelling down the same path as Mercedes did by delivering smaller cars with posh badges and premium prices with cars like the UX and the new LBX.

The LBX is the entry point for Lexus and is based on the Toyota Yaris Cross and costs from £30k but now, having shown it as a concept earlier this year, Lexus is putting into production the Lexus LBX Morizo RR with the heart of the Toyota GR Yaris with 300bhp and AWD to add a proper performance alternative.

It comes with upgraded brakes, chassis and suspension, with 19″ alloys and a choice of eight-speed auto or six-speed manual ‘box, subtle bodykit, sports seats and dual-pipe exhaust. It’s good for 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds.

Lexus’s Kunihiko Endo said:

Developed extensively at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama and various circuits alongside professional driver Masahiro Sasaki, this car typically provides a relaxed, casual driving experience. Yet, when you press the accelerator for a spirited drive, it delivers performance that exceeds expectations.

So far, Lexus has only confirmed the LBX Morizo RR for Japan – where it goes on sale today – but it seems highly likely it will be offered in the UK later this year and likely to cost over £50k.