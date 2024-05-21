Lexus RZ EV gets new entry-level Urban model, FWD RZ 300e and FREE Hybrid loan car

The electric Lexus RZ gets updates for 2024 with a new entry-level Urban model, a new RZ 300e FWD model and a free hybrid loan car.

It’s two years since the electric RZ 450e arrived as Lexus added a second model to its EV range, and now it’s time for updates to the offering including a new powertrain option, new Urban entry-level spec and a freebie for buyers who don’t want to take their EV on a long road trip.

The new entry-level model is the Lexus RZ 300e which will go on sale later this year as a cheaper entry-level model (no prices yet), with front-wheel drive delivering 201bhp powered by a 71.4kWh battery and with an official range of 297 miles.

As well as a new entry-level powertrain, there’s a new entry-level Urban grade – which will be available on both the RZ 300e and RZ 450e – which comes with 18″ alloys, Lexus Link Pro infotainment with 14″ screen, wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate, heated steering wheel, 10-speaker Sound and Lexus Safety System+ which comes with parking sensors, Blind Spot, Rear Cross Traffic and Safe Exit Assist.

Lexus is also making the 18″ alloy an option across the range for buyers who want to eke out every possible mile of range.

Lexus Reserve – a Free Hybrid Loan Car

Lexus Reserve arrives for owners of Lexus’ EVs – RZ and UX – which offers a free loan of a Hybrid Lexus for up to two weeks a year for three years so owners can tackle long road trips without the faff and hassle of constantly trying to find a working charger and long waits for charging.

The Hybrid loan car will be delivered and collected from anywhere you choose and is offered with no mileage limit and permission to travel abroad.

The offer is available to all owners who bought an electric Lexus RZ or UX – new or used – from a Lexus dealer.