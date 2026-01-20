Lexus RZ price CUTS to deliver six models under the new £50k Expensive Car Supplement threshold

Lexus cuts the price of most of its RZ range, putting six 350e models below the new £50k Expensive Car Supplement threshold.

The Lexus RZ EV arrived in 2022 as the Lexus take on the Toyota bZ4X, and Lexus seems to have seen it as a work in progress with an evolving range of new models, some price tweaks and even a range-topping RZ 600e on the way.

The last tweak to the RZ range came last spring, with the range now consisting of a FWD 350e, an AWD RZ 500e and range topping AWD 550e, with the reveal of a new range-topping RZ 600e in December (although not confirmed for the UK).

Now, Lexus is tweaking the RZ range once again, but this time it’s changes to the pricing structure, mainly in response to the planned raising of the Expensive Car Supplement from April to £50k.

Lexus has cut prices of the FWD RZ 350e by up to 14% (prices start at £48,365) meaning all six 350e models dip below the new threshold, saving buyers £425 a year on VED for years 2-6, and, says Lexus, will reduce PCP payments an reduce BIK bills.

But Lexus hasn’t just redued the entry-level 350e in price, but the AWD 500e too (by up to 6%), although the range-topping RZ 550e models are unchanged.

Lexus RZ Prices 2026

Model Grade OTR price Change RZ 350e Premium 18in wheel £48,365.00 -10% RZ 350e Premium 20in wheel £48,565.00 -12% RZ 350e Premium Plus 18in wheel £49,365.00 -11% RZ 350e Premium Plus 18in wheel bi-tone £49,615.00 -12% RZ 350e Premium Plus 20in wheel £49,565.00 -12% RZ 350e Premium Plus 20in wheel bi-tone £49,815.00 -14% RZ 500e Premium 18in wheel £56,295.00 -4% RZ 500e Premium 20in wheel £56,595.00 -5% RZ 500e Premium Plus 18in wheel £57,795.00 -4% RZ 500e Premium Plus 18in wheel bi-tone £58,045.00 -5% RZ 500e Premium Plus 20in wheel £58,095.00 -5% RZ 500e Premium Plus 20in wheel bi-tone £58,345.00 -6% RZ 500e Takumi £62,595.00 -5% RZ 500e Takumi bi-tone £62,845.00 -6% RZ 550e F Sport £67,795.00 0% RZ 550e F Sport Takumi £69,995.00 0% RZ 550e F Sport bi-tone £68,895.00 0% RZ 550e F Sport Takumi bi-tone £71,095.00 0%