Electric Lexus RZ UPDATE brings more power, steer by wire and ‘Manual’ shifts

Lexus updates the electric RZ with a new range-topping model, steer-by-wire, ‘manual’ gearshifts and a steering yoke.

It’s three years since the Lexus RZ arrived as a posh take on the Toyota bZ4X, an EV much the same size as the Lexus NX but with the interior space of an RX, a new take on the Lexus Spindle grille and initially as a 450e model delivering 308bhp with a cheaper, less powerful RZ 300e arrived a bit later.

Now, Lexus has revealed an update for the RZ range with just the mildest of cosmetic tweaks but a substantial overhaul elsewhere.

The most obvious update in the cabin is a Yolk instead of a steering wheel, which signals the arrival of Lexus’s steer-by-wire, with Lexus promising it brings with it a new smooth driving experience, especially on bendy back roads, improved manoeuvrability and better high-speed stability.

For more driver involvement, there’s a new Manual Drive system with flappy paddles controlling an eight-speed virtual gear setup much like Hyundai’s N Shift, complete with fake engine sounds and rev limiter.

The new model range comes with a 77kWh battery and the promise of up to 60 miles additional range, with the new RZ 350e getting 221bhp, the RZ500e 376bhp and a new range-topper with the Lexus RZ 550e F Sport coming with 402bhp.

It looks like an appealing update for the RZ, but before you get excited and decide to order one be aware it’s probably going to be the best part of a year before the new RZ goes on sale in the UK.