Lexus RZ 600e F Sport Performance REVEALED – but unlikely for the UK

The Lexus RZ 600e F Sport Performance is revealed as a new range-topping model with more sporty looks and a bit more power.

It’s more than three years since the Lexus RZ arrived as the posh Lexus take on the Toyota bZ4X, bringing with it as much space as the RX but in a car similar in size to the NX, available initially as a 450e model but gaining an entry-level 300e model a short while later.

Earlier this year, Lexus gave the RZ a bit of an update, which brought with it a new range-topping RZ 550e F Sport with 402bhp and costing over £70k for the Takumi version. Now Lexus is taking the RZ a step further with the new RZ 600e F Sport Performance.

The RZ 600e comes with a sporty body kit aiming to improve aerodynamic efficiency with a new splitter, wheelarch extensions, a pair of rear spoilers and a rear diffuser, all made from carbon fibre, new 21″ alloys, new brake system with bigger discs and a 20mm lower ride height.

Lexus has also given the 600e a bit more power than the 550e (420bhp) although 0-62mph remains the same 4.4 seconds as the 550e.

The 600e comes with the same steer-by-wire system with a yolk instead of a steering wheel as the 550e, and gets “front seats crafted with an integrated foam moulding process” for enhanced support during sporty driving.

It looks like the RZ 600e is a JDM-only offering, where it starts at around £58k, some £10k less than the RZ 550e costs in the UK.