Lexus RZ 600e F Sport Performance REVEALED – but unlikely for the UK

The Lexus RZ 600e F Sport Performance is revealed as a new range-topping model with more sporty looks and a bit more power.Lexus RZ arrived as the posh Lexus take on the Toyota bZ4X, bringing with it as much space as the RX but in a car similar in size to the NX, available initially as a 450e model but gaining an entry-level 300e model a short while later.
Earlier this year, Lexus gave the RZ a bit of an update, which brought with it a new range-topping RZ 550e F Sport with 402bhp and costing over £70k for the Takumi version. Now Lexus is taking the RZ a step further with the new RZ 600e F Sport Performance.
The RZ 600e comes with a sporty body kit aiming to improve aerodynamic efficiency with a new splitter, wheelarch extensions, a pair of rear spoilers and a rear diffuser, all made from carbon fibre, new 21″ alloys, new brake system with bigger discs and a 20mm lower ride height.
Lexus has also given the 600e a bit more power than the 550e (420bhp) although 0-62mph remains the same 4.4 seconds as the 550e.
The 600e comes with the same steer-by-wire system with a yolk instead of a steering wheel as the 550e, and gets “front seats crafted with an integrated foam moulding process” for enhanced support during sporty driving.
It looks like the RZ 600e is a JDM-only offering, where it starts at around £58k, some £10k less than the RZ 550e costs in the UK.
