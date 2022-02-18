Lunaz’s Classic Range Rover, Jaguar, Roll-Royce and Bentley EV Conversion TWO YEAR waiting list

The waiting list for Classic Car EV specialist Lumaz to deliver an electric conversion for prestige classics is now two years.

Are Classic Cars that have been converted to EVs still Classic Cars? Well, according to FIVA, the international federation of historic vehicles, they’re not. But no one seems to have told EV Classic Car Specialists Lunz’ customers.

In case you’ve missed it over the last few Years, Lunaz is dedicated to restoring prestige classic cars and converting them to EVs, with prices starting well in to six figures.

So far we’ve seen electric conversions from Lunaz for the Jaguar XK120, Rolls-Royce Phantom V and Silver Cloud, Aston Martin DB6 and, most recently, an EV conversion for the Range Rover Classic.

As you would expect, prices aren’t exactly bargain basement – with the cheapest so far the electric Range Rover Classic at £295k and the most expensive, so far, the electric DB6 at pushing on a million quid, but that’s not putting off Lumaz’ customers. In fact, they’re queuing at the door.

That’s seen all the conversion slots at Lunaz sold out for 2022 and 2023, so it’ll be two years before your electric classic is delivered if you order now.

Lunaz is doing what it can to meet demand and is increasing capacity to 110 cars a year, has already increased its workforce to 120 and expects that to reach 350 in the next year.

So if you’re in the market for a real prestige Classic Car with modern electric power – and pretty much anything you want built-in – stick your order in now – and start saving.