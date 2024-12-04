Mazda MX-5 Electric joins Electrogenic’s ‘Drop-in’ EV Conversion offerings

Electrogenic – purveyors of EV conversion kits for classic cars – launch a drop-in EV conversion for the early Mazda MX-5.

Many of us are on the fence about converting classic cars to EVs. Some see it as the answer to making classics future-proof, but just as many feel it destroys a classic. This includes the International Classic Car Federation FIVA, which has stated that Electric Classic Cars are NOT Classic Cars.

But there seem to be enough Classic Car EV wannabe owners to sustain a growing number of EV conversion specialists, including Electrogenic which offers a range ‘Drop-in’ conversions for an ever-increasing range of cars from the Citroen DS to a Mini by way of an E-Type and 1929 Rolls Royce Phantom.

Now Electrogenic is back with a new conversion, this time for the early Mazda MX-5, which ‘drops-in’ an electric motor and gubbins where the zippy little petrol engine normally lives, and shoves batteries where the fuel tank normally lives and promises it’s all easily reversible too.

Adding the battery weight rather goes against the MX-5’s ethos of lightweight, but Electrogenic reckons its delightful driving characteristics are unchanged, and performance certainly increases.

The 42kWh battery powers a 160bhp electric motor with 295lb/ft of torque – double the torque delivered by the ICE MX-5 – in the process improving the 0-62mph sprint to 6.0 seconds, with a single-speed ‘box replacing the normal manual ‘box.

Pricing is yet to be announced for the MX-5 EV conversion, but it’s likely to be over £20k plus installation costs. Which is probably ten times more than the ICE car you’d be converting is worth.