Mercedes-AMG ELECTRIC ‘Super-Saloon’ debuts in June to rival the Porsche Taycan

Mercedes-AMG will reveal a new electric super saloon in June, underpinned by a new AMG electric platform and expected to come with up to 1,000bhp.

Mercedes, just like every other premium car maker, has been busy rolling out electric cars as it tries to persuade reluctant buyers that the future has to be EVs. And not exactly with spectacular results.

Now, Mercedes-AMG is about to reveal a bespoke electric ‘Super Saloon’ underpinned by a new electric Platform and likely to offer up to 1,000bhp in an effort to take sales from the Porsche Taycan, although the Porsche Taycan doesn’t need any help to lose sales as it’s managing that all on its own with Taycan sales down 49% in 2024.

Clearly a coupe-roofed four-door saloon, as we can see from the testing photo (above) and the new tease (below), the new AMG EV has been on the way since the Vision AMG concept in 2022 and will be underpinned by the new AMG.EA Platform developed by AMG for EVs.

Powering the new AMG EV will be a pair of axial-flux electric motors from Oxford-based Yasa, which weigh half as much as radial-flux motors and are good for 590lb ft and 480bhp each, although we don’t know whether there will be two motors at the back or one on each axle.

AMG says the new, as yet unnamed, electric super saloon will debut at some point in June 2025.