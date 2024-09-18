Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition – inspired by F1

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition arrives as a limited run of AMG GTs with added equipment and cosmetic titivations.

It was only back in July that the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ arrived as a track-focussed take on the GT 63, and now Mercedes is back with a new GT 63, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition.

Purely a cosmetic and equipment upgrade offering, power remains the same 6103bhp as the regular model with 627lb/ft of torque and 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds.

The Motorsport Collectors Edition – limited to a 200-car run – is inspired by Mercedes’ F1 history and features a paint job mimicking the current AMG Petronas livery with Obsidian Black Metallic with hand-painted silver Mercedes stars on the flanks and a smattering of stripes in Petronas colour.

The 21″ alloys get a matte black finish with a Petronas-coloured rim, a set of AMG ceramic brakes with Petronas-coloured callipers and a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R Cup tyres as standard.

Also in the mix is an AMG Exterior Carbon Fibe Package with a front splitter, trim strips in the side skirts and diffuser and rear wing in carbon fibre, panoramic roof and AMG Aerodynamics Package with fixed rear wing.

The AMG Night Package also comes as standard with elements of the exterior in black chrome, and there’s a silver chrome AMG filler cap too.

Inside is titivated with splashes of Petrona colour too, including stitching, with AMG Performance seats, bits of carbon fibre, Burmester 3D Sound, 360 camera, Driver Assistance Package, HUD, AMG Track Pace, Ambient lighting and ‘1 of 200’ badge.

AMG is also throwing in an indoor car cover and upgraded security.

No prices yet for the GT 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition, but they’ll be a chunk more than the £190k Mercedes-AMG wants for the regular launch edition of the GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+