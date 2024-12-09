Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed REVEALED as the production take on the Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed is revealed as Mercedes’ first Mythos car, a limited run of 250 cars based on the Mercedes SL63.

Back in the summer, the Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed arrived as a preview of a new range of exclusive. limited-run cars from Mercedes expected to cost silly money despite being based on a regular Mercedes-AMG SL63.

Now the concept turns into reality with the arrival of the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, a roof-less and windscreen-less car – the first ‘Speedster’ from Mercedes since the SLR Stirling Moss – which will be limited to 250 units globally at a (no doubt very large) premium over the SL63 it is under the skin, and still with the same 4.0-litre V8 good for 577bhp, 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds and AWD.

The new look for the SL includes a halo protection system instead of A-pillars as well rollover hoops behind the seats, wind deflectors to guide airflow above the occupants as well as custom helmets for spirited trips which come with comms and Smartphone pairing.

Stuff carried over from the SL – as well as the powertrain – includes front lift, RWS, carbon ceramic brakes, Active Suspension, as well as Active Aerodynamics.

Although based on the SL, the front end is all new – apparently inspired by the AMG One – and the ‘Fade’ paint job incorporated hand-painted AMG logos, with a proper custom interior complete with an IWC Schaffhausen clock, Burmester Sound and ‘Limited Editio’ plaque.

Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, said:

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed is the most direct way to experience performance and fun at the wheel. Thanks to the car’s radically open design with no roof or windscreen, nothing separates the driver and passenger from the elements, allowing them to fully appreciate the vehicle, the road and the landscape with all their senses. The striking design reinterprets elements of legendary racing cars and makes for a fascinating, timeless silhouette. In this way, the PureSpeed bundles the traditional strengths of AMG: highly emotional and very high performance vehicles that inspire – at a glance and behind the wheel.

With the SL63 costing £200k, how many multiples of that can Mercedes get away with charging for the AMG PureSpeed?