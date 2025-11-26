Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake ELECTRIC now on sale

The new Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake electric goes on sale in the UK with two powertrain options and prices from £47,750.

Back in the summer, Mercedes revealed the new electric CLA Shooting Brake as a more practical alternative to the new CLA saloon , and now the new CLA Estate – officially the Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake with EQ Technology – goes on sale with the same specs and powertrain options as the CLA saloon and, inevitably, slightly higher prices.

That means a CLA 250 with a single electric motor powered by an 85kWh battery, good for 268bhp and range of 469 miles, and a CLA 350 4Matic with an additional motor at the front for a combined 349bhp and range of 451 miles, with both models capable of up to 320kW charging.

Just like the Saloon, the Shooting Brake comes with five trim options – Sport, Sport Executive, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus – with prices from £47,750 for the 250 Sport rising to £60,785 for the 350 4Matic AMG Line Premium Plus.

Sport trim (only available on the 250) comes with 14″ infotainment, panoramic roof, Climate, LED headlights with adaptive beam, Distronic and Blind Spot, with Sport Executive (also only available as a 250 from £49,900) adding tinted glass, flush door handles, Keyless-Go, ambient lighting, and wireless phone charging.

Move up to AMG Line Executive trim, and you can have either the 250 (from £2,285) or the 350 (from £56,235) with additional spec, including AMG body kit, surround lighting, Nappa leather steering wheel and sports seats, with AMG Line Premium (250 from £54,185 and 350 from £58,135) adding MBUX Supersceen, Memory Package, two-zone Climate and MBUX Entertainment.

The range-topping AMG Line Premium Plus (250 from £56,885 and 350 from £60,785) gets Multibeam LED headlights, Winter Package, Burmester 3D Sound, HUD and Pre-Safe.

Now on sale, the Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake will start to arrive with customers early in the new year.