Mercedes GLE UPDATED to challenge the soon to arrive BMW X5 update

Mercedes updates the GLE and GLE Coupe, including AMG models, to tackle the upcoming update for the BMW X5.

If you want a proper-sized German SUV, two of the top choices are the Mercedes GLE and the BMW X5 so, with a 2023 update for the X5 due this month it’s not exactly a shock to see Mercedes roll out an update for the GLE.

The current GLE has been with us since 2018, despite which Mercedes’ cosmetic updates for the 2023 GLE are quite modest, with bumpers, grille and headlights tweaked and the AMG Line exterior tweaks now standard on the Coupe models of the GLE.

Inside, the GLE gets a new steering wheel with touch controls, new colour and trim choices and extra bits of chrome finish as well as the latest MBUX with twin 12.3″ screens, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There’s also an ‘Off-Road’ mode displaying extra information as Mercedes tries to give the GLE rufty-tufty chops to challenge the Range Rover Sport, and there’s even an off-road engineering package available on some models with under-body protection and air suspension for higher ride height when needed, with a 3.5-tonne braked twoing capacity and Trailer Manoeuvring Assist.

Beyond the cosmetic and tech updates the 2023 GLE now get a completely electrified engine range, with 300d and 450d diesels and a 450 petrol as well as the 400e plug-in hybrid now with a 65-mile EV range and the 350e diesel PHEV promising the same range.

But it’s not just the regular GLE models updated but the AMG models too, with tweaked AMG suspension, recalibrated settings for everything from the 4Matci ‘box to the suspension, new grille and extra kit including Multibeam headlights and climate front seats.

The GLE 53 also gets a bit of extra torque for its 3.0-litre turbo and, perhaps the last time we’ll see it in a new Mercedes AMG, the 4.0-litre V8 remains in the GLE AMG 63.

The 2023 Mercedes GLE – and its AMG siblings – will arrive in UK dealers in the summer.