MG Cyber GTS REVEALED as an electric Coupe – is this what the new Ford Capri should have been?

The MG Cyber GTS is revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed as a two-door, four-seat electric coupe take on the MG Cyberster.

Yesterday, we got our first look at the new Ford Capri which, although looking like a perfectly acceptable mid-range electric Crossover, is a very long way from its original long-nose, two-door coupe form. And, let’s face it, it’s nothing more than a Volkswagen ID. 5 in a Blue Oval frock.

We understand Ford wanting to garner interest for their formulaic new EV – good and bad – by using a historic name, but for such a bland EV we’d much rather have seen them dub it the Ford Scorpio or Ford Prefect rather than using the iconic badge of a much-loved car.

Perhaps what Ford designers should have done – having given the new Ford ID. 5 a more appropriate badge – is deliver a new electric Capri in the mould of this – the new MG Cyber GTS.

Following the genesis of the original MGB Roadster in to the Coupe MGB GT, MG has taken the impressive MG Cyberster as the basis for this Cyber GTS, creating a geat-looking sports coupe with two doors and four seats.

MG says they’re showing the Cyber GTS at Goodwood to gauge reaction, but it seems highly likely it’ll be heading into production in 2025 using the underpinnings of the Cyberster and its powertrains.

That should mean an entry-level single motor model good for 335bhp and 0-62mph in 5.0 seconds, and a twin motor version with 495bhp and a 0-62mph of 3.2 seconds.

The MG Cyber GTS may not sell in huge numbers, but it’ll be a perfect halo model for the brand.

Just as a new Ford Capri in the same mould would have been.