MINI Cooper 5-Door is MINI’s stretched Cooper – and it’s petrol only

The MINI Cooper 5-Door arrives as a stretched version of the MINI Cooper, with a choice of two petrol engines and prices from £24,050.

The new MINI Electric arrived last Autumn as MINI delivered an all-new electric MINI with a new EV platform as it moves down the EV road.

But it’s not the electric MINI which is going to pay the bills, but the ICE-powered MINIs. So MINI delivered the new Cooper C and Cooper S a couple of months ago as an updated take on the underpinnings of the previous MINI.

Now, we get the new MINI Cooper 5-Door for those MINI lovers who need a bit more space and a bit more practicality and it’s only going to be available as an ICE model. So if you want an electric 5-door MINI you’ll probably have to look at the new MINI Aceman instead.

Opting for the 5-door ICE instead of the 3 -d0or means a MINI longer by 160mm and with an extra 38mm in the back – and an extra 65 litres of space in the boot – and a choice of either the MINI Cooper C with a 152bhp 1.5-litre three pot or the MINI Cooper S with a 201bhp 2.0-litre four-pot engine, both with an auto ‘box.

Prices for the MINI Cooper C 5-door start at £24,050 and prices for the MINI Cooper S 5-door at £28,450.

Now on sale, deliveries of the 5-door MINI will start in August.