The new electric MINI Aceman arrives to plug the gap between the MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman with a choice of two EV powertrains.

We first saw the MINI Aceman as a concept back in 2022, got our first proper look at the production version back in February when MINI sent us photos of a camouflaged Aceman, but we also got to see the new Aceman undisguised just a month later after an interweb leak.

So, in terms of how it looks, there’s not much to discover, but now with the Aceman properly revealed we get plenty of detail of what’s on offer in a MINI designed to sit between the new MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman.

Powertrains for the Aceman are electric only, with the Aceman E getting a 181bhp electric motor and 42.5kWh battery, and the Aceman SE turning power up to 215bhp and getting a slightly bigger, 54.2kWh battery and range of 252 miles with a maximum charge speed of 95kW.

The Aceman isn’t a big car – it’s only 407mm long, about the size of a Renault Zoe – so it’s a much better shout as an Urban SUV than the Countryman, with looks combining those of the Cooper and Countryman, with an interior much the same too with a minimalist design and the same round OLED screen – but no proper buttons.

Deliveries are expected to start in the summer with a choice of Classic, Sport and Exclusive, and prices starting from £31,800 for the Aceman E and £36,300 for the Aceman SE.