MINI customers getting LIFE-SIZE Jigsaws to placate them whilst they wait for delivery

MINI in the US is delivering life-size Jigsaw puzzles to placate buyers frustrated by delivery delays due to supply-chain disruptions.

It’s no secret that buying a new car at the moment isn’t about instant gratification, but has become a long-drawn-out process as supply chain issues continue to dog car production.

For many car makers, it means a real production shortage can see potential buyers waiting a year or more for their new car and, in the process, getting properly pissed off.

But MINI in the US has come up with a wheeze to try and placate disgruntled buyers at the back of a very long queue – a life-size Jigsaw of a MINI.

We’re not entirely sure whether having a life-size jigsaw of the car you’re waiting for will placate or act as a frustrating reminder of the long delay, but MINI US clearly think the former.

MINI has catchily dubbed the puzzles “THE WE’RE-WORKING-HARD-TO-GET-YOU-YOUR-CAR, WAITING-IS-THE-WORST, IN-THE-MEANTIME-HAPPY-PUZZLING, MINI PUZZLE”, but can live with the shorter “NOT SO MINI” puzzles too. It seems not everyone on the waiting list is getting a life-size jigsaw with a normal jigsaw also on offer. We guess it depends on the order and wait time.

MINI USA Brand Manager Rah Mahtani said:

People buy a MINI because of its cheeky and fun-to-drive spirit, so we wanted to give owners something fun to do while they wait to get behind the wheel of their new MINI. The ‘Not So MINI’ puzzle is one of the ways we are showing the MINI community our appreciation as owners wait for their new vehicles. Owners and their families can enjoy building and displaying their puzzles, showcasing MINI’s iconic design, right in their home garages or living rooms.

As far as we know, MINI UK has no plans to do the same.