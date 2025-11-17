Mitsubishi BACK in the UK in 2026 – expect a range mainly of re-badged Renaults

Mitsubishi Motors is returning to the UK in 2026 after an absence of five years, probably with a range of re-badged Renaults.

There was a time, not too long ago, when the Mitsubishi Outlander was the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the UK, with 50,000 finding a home in the UK from launch in 2014 to 2020.

But despite that success, it wasn’t enough to stem losses and Mitsubishi declared it was going to let its business in the UK and Europe wither on the vine and not replace any of its line-up with new models. which meant the arrival of a new Outlander in 2021 was forbidden fruit for UK buyers.

To show it was serious about closing for business in the UK, Mitsubishi even flogged its heritage fleet and personalised number plates, leaving behind just aftersales and used car outlets.

Having left the UK and Europe, Mitsubishi backtracked in 2023 with a new partnership with Renault to sell rebadged Renaults on the continent. And now they’re heading back to the UK too, with importer International Motors Ltd confirming the plans.

The promise is for “New models, drawn from Mitsubishi Motors’ global lineup, bringing the brand’s latest advancements in innovation and four-wheel drive technologies, to the UK market.

That sounds promising, and perhaps we can hope it means a new EVO (even if it’s electric), and a new Shogun, but in reality, it probably means Renault-based models like the Mitsubishi ASX (a Renault Captur under the badges) and the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (a Renault Scenic), plus the L200 pick-up and latest Outlander.

Sharon Townsend, Head of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said:

We’re delighted to be introducing exciting new Mitsubishi vehicles to our loyal UK customers. Over the past few years, we’ve continued to see enthusiasm for the brand, which has strongly influenced this decision. By building on our trusted aftersales network and dedicated retailer partners, we are committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience.