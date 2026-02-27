Mitsubishi L200 Pick-Up RETURNS to rival the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger

The Mitsubishi L200 Pick-Up goes on sale as Mitsubishi returns to the UK, with a Double-Cab version in two trim levels costing from £36,495 (+vat).

Now the first foray back into the UK for Mitsubishi arrives on sale, with the return of the Mitsubishi L200 Pick-Up set to challenge rivals like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

The new L200 arrives in Double-Cab form, costing from £36,495 (with a commercial variant for a grand more – both plus vat) in either Titan or Barbarian (from £39,995) trim.

Power in both trim levels comes from a 2.4-litre turbo diesel good for up to 201bhp sent to all four wheels through a six-speed auto ‘box, with seven driving modes and centre locking diff, all enough for a 1,000kg load and 3,500kg towing capacity.

Standard kit on the Titan models includes 17″ alloys, locking rear diff, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360 Camera and Climate, with Barbarian models adding 18″ alloys, Hill Descent, electric seats, leather, LED headlights and carpets.

The arrival on sale of the L200 is just the start of Mitsubishi’s return, with the arrival of the Outlander PHEV to follow shortly, and a Return for the Shogun in the offing too.