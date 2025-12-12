Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and L200 Pick-Up CONFIRMED for the UK

Mitsubishi has announced that the first two models to arrive in the UK when it returns in 2026 will be the Outlander PHEV and L200 Pick-Up.

It was 2020 when Mitsubishi announced it was quitting the UK as it attempted to stem losses, despite the relative success of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and L200 Pick-up.

Having quite the UK, and even flogged off its personal number plates and Heritage collection, Mitsubishi did a volte face last month and declared it was heading back to the UK in 2026 with, we expected, a range of journeyman cars based on Renault models.

Now, Mitsubishi has announced the first two models to hit the UK next year will be a rewind to 202 with the Outlander PHEV and L200 Pick-up the first models out of the gate.

But the Outlander PHEV heading back in 2026 isn’t the same Outlander PHEV that left in 2020, but the new Outlander PHEV revealed in 2021, which grew in size and is powered by a 2.4-litre petrol engine and a pair of electric motors, likely to deliver around 250bhp and EV range of up to 40 miles.

But despite the Outlander’s previous success in the UK as the best-selling PHEV, it’s going to have a much tougher time now against new competition like the Jaecoo 7 and more, but the L200 Pick-up should fare better against competition like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

In the end, it’ll probably come down to how competitively priced the Outlander and L200 are.