Need an antidote to Jaguar’s new WOKE branding? Try a 660bhp V12 TWR Supercat

The production spec of the Jaguar XJS restomod by TWR – the V12 TWR Supercat – comes with 660bhp and costs from £270,000.

Jaguar is back in the news after being in semi-hibernation for what seems like forever as it reveals the new Jaguar Branding it hopes will see the ‘right’ sort of buyers flocking to buy its cars when they finally start to arrive in 2026.

For us, the branding exercise is a self-inflicted body blow littered with outdated wokeness which won’t appeal to either the 30-something millionaire trendies Jaguar seems to see as its new market or the upper-end – wealthwise – of its remaining loyal buyers.

In fact, having dumped everything from its history book in an effort to appear to be bang on the zeitgeist, perhaps they should have dumped the Jaguar name too and just become the road-focussed version of Range Rover?

Still, time will tell just how wrong or right JLR’s big gamble is, but if you need an antidote to all this nonsense then there’s TWR’s restomod of the XJS – the TWR Supercat.

Previewed earlier this year we now get the production version complete with a 660bhp supercharged V12 with much mechanical promise and some properly 1980s bulging bits.

Under the skin, TWR has reinforced things with carbon fibre, tubular steel for a new subframe, redesigned suspension, bigger alloys (18.0″ and 19.0″) with big brake callipers as well as an in-yer-face bodykit.

The 5.6-litre V12 Supercharged engine delivers 660bhp to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual ‘box and limited-slip diff, and there’s even launch control, with the interior updated with screens and with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and new leather seats.

Prices for the TWR Supercat start at £270,000 in the UK with order books now open.