New 2024 Audi e-tron GT range goes on sale in the UK- costs up to £166,330

The 2024 S Audi e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance go on sale with prices from £107,730 to £166,330.

Earlier this year, Porsche updated the Taycan for 2024 so, as you’d expect, Audi followed with updates for the e-tron GT with light titivations, revised suspension, new motors, quicker charging and a chunk more power from the three-model range of S Audi e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance.

Now, the 2024 Audi e-tron GT goes on sale in the UK, and even the entry-level S model costs a chunk more than £100k.

For your £107,730 entry price in the e-tron S you get a 97kWh battery (net) with dual motors delivering 584bhp (671bhp on overboost) good for 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds and range of 375 miles (but not at the same time), and standard kit including 20″ alloys, air suspension, B&O Sound, electric front seats and HUD, with a titivated Vorsprung version adding Matrix LED lights, 4WS, bits of carbon, and night vision. It costs a whopping £130,630.

Opting for the RS version of the e-tron GT and it’ll cost you from £126,330 for which you get 671bhp (844bhp on overboost), good for 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds and official range of 365 miles.

Standard kit includes 21″ alloys, diff lock, RS Virtual Cockpit, tungsten carbide coated brakes, Panoramic roof and wood inlays, with an RS Carbon Black model adding plenty of black, Design Package and red brake callipers for £138,830, and even an RS Carbon Vorsprung model with all the toys for £149,830.

Finally, if you really don’t care how much you spend, the RS e-tron GT Performance will set you back £142,830 with 738bhp (912bhp on overboost) good for 62mph in 2.5 seconds and comes with the same standard kit as the RS (plus ceramic brakes).

Just like the RS, the RS Performance comes with a Carbon Black model at £155,330 and a Carbon Vorsprung model at £166,330.

A very impressive car, but far too expensive. You can probably expect it to lose half its value in the first year.