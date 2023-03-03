New AC Cobra GT Roadster REVEALED ahead of April debut

The all-new AC Cobra GT Roadster sporting a 654bhp V8 and looking just as an AC Cobra should is revealed ahead of an April 2023 debut.

Having teased a new AC Cobra GT Roadster just before Christmas, AC is back with a reveal of the exterior of the new Cobra ahead of a full reveal in April. And, no surprise, it looks just like every other Cobra – from originals to replicas – we’ve seen in the many decades since the Cobra first arrived.

But those looks belie what the new AC Cobra is, which is a properly modern take on the Cobra mixed with those iconic retro looks with a long bonnet, round headlights, oval grille and huge wheel arches all present and correct.

But now the door handles are flush, there are lumps of carbon fibre, LED running lights and a mix of digital and analogue instruments on the interior.

Under the skin is an aluminium spaceframe chassis with race-tuned – but road-ready – suspension, a longer wheelbase and a supercharged 654bhp V8 from Ford sending power to the back wheels through either a six-speed manual or 10-speed auto ‘box and hitting 62mph in 3.4 seconds on its way to 173mph.

AC Cars CEO, David Conza, said:

We wanted to respect the AC Cobra’s heritage, and while the design has taken influence from the restomod approach it has a more sophisticated feel in keeping with a classic British roadster. This, along with the race-bred personality of the original AC Cobra, means we have produced an unrivalled vehicle that’s totally modern and relevant to today’s connoisseurs – a true 21st century sports car.

AC say they already have orders for the new Cobra GT Roadster after last year’s tease, and if you want to join them you’ll need £285,000.