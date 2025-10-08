New Aston Martin DB12 S adds BITE to the DB12

The new Aston Martin DB12 S arrives to join other recent AML ‘S’ models with extra power and increased driver involvement.

You’ve got to admire the resilience of Aston Martin, fighting against the odds for decades to turn a profit and always seemingly on the wrong side of the sort of success competitors have enjoyed.

Despite that, they make some brilliant, beautiful cars – which should sell better than they do – and have recently rolled out new range-toppers with the Aston Martin DBX S and Vantage S.

Now it’s time for the DB12 to get the ‘S’ treatment with similar power boost and dynamic improvement as its new ‘S’ siblings.

The DB12’s 4.0-litre V8 gets a boost of 19bhp to 690bhp, cutting the 0-62mph to 3.4 seconds and on to the same 202mph as the regular DB12, with a new four-pipe stainless steel exhaust shouting louder too.

To add dynamics and bite, the S also gets chassis tweaks with recalibrated steering, new damper tuning and a stiffer rear anti-rollbar and ceramic brakes, with visual tweaks including a new front splitter, fixed rear spoiler and bonnet scoops.

Inside, there’s a new red drive controller, red seatbelts and red stitching (red bits make you go faster), ‘S’ logos and the option of Leather or Alcantara.

Aston Martin Director of Vehicle Performance, Simon Newton, said:

With DB12 S we have carefully engineered a host of detailed changes, which, preserve signature levels of refinement, boost vehicle performance and amplify driver engagement. Having added this greater dynamic and performance bandwidth to DB12 S, we believe this elevates the Super Tourer ethos to a thrilling new level