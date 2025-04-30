New Aston Martin DBX S ARRIVES to top Aston’s DBX offerings

The new Aston Martin DBX S arrives as a new range-topping DBX with added power, lower weight and cosmetic tweaks.

It’s been more than five years since the Aston Martin DBX arrived as Aston’s first SUV, bringing with it the hope that it would bolster Aston’s fortunes like the Porsche Cayenne did for Porsche. And, to a degree, it has.

The original DBX came with 542bhp from its AMG-derived 4.0-litre V8, but in a world where high-end sporty SUVs have ever more horses, Aston returned to the DBX in 2022 when the new Aston Martin DBX 707 arrived to top the DBX range with a lot more power and, at the time, claimed to be the most powerful SUV on the planet with 697bhp.

The sales of the DBX 707 soon eclipsed those of the entry-level DBX, so this time last year Aston dumped the entry-level DBX leaving the DBX 707 as the only offering. But not anymore.

Now we get the Aston Martin DBX S – which is what we expected the DBX 707 to be – to sit above the DBX 707 and return the DBX to a two-model offering, with more power, less weight and cosmetic titivations.

Power for the DBX S is boosted to 717bhp thanks to a larger compressor wheel diameter taken from the Valhalla, although the 0-62mph sprint is the same as the 707’s and the 0-124mph just the blink of an eyelid quicker, with a new exhaust system, quicker steering and smaller turning circle. The 707’s variable all-wheel drive remains, as does the gearbox, albeit with shift tweaks.

Aston says the weight of the DBX S has been cut by 47kg, but to get the saving you’ll need to option the carbon fibre roof and 23″ magnesium wheels to save 37kg of that reduction and add the optional polycarbonate grille.

Cosmetic tweaks include a new grill, new splitter and diffuser, new sills, vertical stacked quad tailpipes, new back bumper, with the interior getting a standard Alcantara look with leather and red seat belts optional.

The Aston Martin DBX S is now on sale (expect it to cost a chunk more than the 707’s £205k) with first deliveries due in Q4 2025.