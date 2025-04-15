New Audi A6 Saloon ARRIVES to take on the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class

The 2025 Audi A6 Saloon is revealed to join the new A6 Avant and take on the Mercedes E-Class and BMW 5 Series.

It was only last month that the new Audi A6 Avant was revealed, and now, following a tease, Audi is back with its more traditional sibling – the 2025 Audi A6 Saloon.

Not much of what we see is much of a surprise after the reveal of the Avant, but the new curved rear end looks to have taken a bit of Audi’s past as its influence, in the process helping make this new A6 saloon the slippiest Audi ever sold.

Inside, certainly the cabin, is just like the Avant, featuring the same mullti-screen infotainment and driver display and trick sunroof, although, of course, load-lugging space is not quite so generous as the Avant.

Engine options in the UK are the same for the saloon as the Avant, which means either a 2.0-litre diesel or 2.0-litre petrol as the only initial offerings, both delivering 201bhp, both coming with an auto ‘box and the diesel available with quattro AWD. More engine options will follow.

Trim options for the Saloon are the same as the Avant, with prices starting at £50,560 for the TFSI Sport rising to £62,530 for the TDI Edition 1, with a Launch Edition available for a while starting at £65,830.

The new Audi A6 Saloon will arrive with UK customers in late summer.