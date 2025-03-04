This is the new Audi A6 Avant – and it’s ICE-POWERED

The new Audi A6 Avant arrives – with a new A6 Saloon to follow – with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains. Costs from £52,510.

After Audi announced that all its ICE models would henceforth be odd-numbered, you might have expected that the replacement for the Audi A6 would be the Audi A7.

But in case you missed it – and having already launched the new A4 as an A5 – Audi decided to dump that plan last month. So now we get a new ICE Audi A6 Avant joining its A6 e-Tron sibling. Clear as mud?

This new A6 Avant – a saloon will follow – looks just as you’d expect it to look, although it’s a bit longer and a bit slippier than the old Avant, with big air intakes, wide track and substantial haunches.

The aluminium suspension comes in standard or sport setup, the steering has been tweaked, there’s integrated brake control system and the option of adaptive dampers.

To kick off the new Avant offering, there’s a choice of petrol or diesel, with the petrol option a 2.0-litre 201bhp four-pot driving the front wheels through a seven-speed DCT, good for 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds and on to 149mph.

The diesel option, also a 201bhp 2.0-litre, gets hybrid help for short EV running and brake regen, good for 62mph in 7.0 seconds and on to 148mph, and comes with Audi’s quattro 4WD.

Inside, Audi hasn’t got the memo about drivers not liking vast screenage as they’ve fitted the A6 with a 14.5″ infotainment, 11.0″ Driver Display and (optional) 10.9″ passenger display. Brilliant.

Available in three trim levels, the A6 Avant Sport TFSI costs from £52,510 (TDI from £56,780), the S Line models from £55,310 (TDI from 59,580) and the Edition 1 from £60,210 (TDI from £64,480).