Audi’s EV plans means an UPDATED nomenclature differentiating ICE and EV

Audi is planning to deliver at least 10 new electric cars in the next two years, and it’ll mean new model designations for ICE and EV.

Audi, despite the German motoring industry’s doubts about the headlong rush in to EVs, is planning an electric car blitz in the next couple of years.

We’ve already seen future EVs from Audi – well, pointers to future EVs at least – with the Audi Grandspehere Concept perhaps previewing a replacement for the A8, the Audi UrbanSphere Concept a pointer to a future range-topping SUV and the Audi Activesphere Concept as a bit of a fantasy.

But Audi’s EV ambitions go well beyond these three Concepts, with plans to deliver 20 new models in the next two years, more than half of which will be new EVs.

What we know is in the plan is an electric SUV to sit below the Q4 e-Tron – which we guess will be a Q2 e-Tron – sometime after the Q6 e-Tron arrives later this year.

What we’ve also learned is that Audi will be giving its nomenclature a bit of a shakeup as more EVs arrive which, although not as unfathomable as their last name changes, will take some getting used to.

Audi appears to have decided that it will differentiate ICE models from EVs by using even numbers for EVs and iodd numbers for ICE models.

So, for example, the ICE A4 will become the A5 and the ICE A6 will be the A7, although the even-numbered EV models will still, for now at least, retain the ‘e-Tron’ badge.