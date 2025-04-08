New Audi A6 Saloon TEASED ahead of 15 April debut

Following the recent debut of the new Audi A6 Avant, Audi is teasing he arrival of the A6 Saloon ahead of a 15 April reveal.

When premium car makers reveal a new car, they usually start with its ‘regular’ body style and then reveal further body options subsequently.

But the recent reveal of the new Audi A6 Avant before we’d seen the saloon turned that on its head, although as the Avant is almost always the better-looking Audi, that’s perhaps not really a surprise.

What was a bit of a surprise – unless you’d been keeping an eagle eye on Audi’s seemingly ever-changing nomenclature – is that the new A6 is an A6 at all, because it was going to be the new A7 after Audi decided all ICE cars would be odd-numbers. But that idea has been binned.

Now we are about to get the reveal of the new Audi A6 saloon, ahead of which Audi treats us to a single teaser image (above) showing one OLED taillight and a bit of a full-width light bar.

It’s hardly an illuminating tease, but with the Avant already revealed we know exactly how the A6 will look bar the replacement of the long roof and rear glass area with a boot.

It also seems certain that the new A6 Saloon will come with the same engine options (at least initially) as the Avant, which means a 2.0-litre 201bhp petrol or diesel, extreme screenage, Sport, S line and Edition 1 models and prices starting at around £50k.

All will be revealed when the new Audi A6 Saloon debuts on 15 April.