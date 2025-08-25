Cars UK

New Audi Q3 Sportback REVEALED to challenge the BMW X2 and Mercedes GLA

The Audi Q3 Sportback arrives as the ‘Stylish’ take on the new Audi Q3, with the same choice of petrol, diesel and PHEV powertrains. Prices from £39,800.

The new Audi Q3 arrived back in July, with very similar looks to the new Audi Q5 with a single-frame grille up front, slim DLRs, ‘hidden’ headlights, a full-width light bar at the back and a more aggressive look than its predecessor.

There was also a new interior – again, much like the new Q5 – with 11.9″ driver display and 12.8″ infotainment and a new way of selecting gears and indicators with Audi’s new ‘Steering wheel control unit’.

Now, the arrival of the Q3 SUV’s stylish sibling – the Q3 Sportback – adds to the range with the only real difference a sloping roof line which is 29mm lower, with all the aforefmentioned elements of the Q3 SUV present and correct.

New Audi Q3 Sportback interiorPowertrain options follow the SUV too, with an entry-level 148bhp mild-hybrid petrol, a 148bhp diesel, a 201bhp quattro petrol with 201bhp or 261bhp and a range-topping FWD PHEV with 267bhp, promising an EV range of 72 miles.

Price for the Q3 Sportline is £1,500 more than the SUV, which means the entry price for the Sportback TFSI 150PS Sport is £39,800, rising to £53,950 for the Sportline TFSI quattro 265PS Edition 1.

The new Audi Q3 Sportline goes on sale in October with first deliveries due in early 2026.

