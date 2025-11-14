New Bentley Supersports is a bit of a RWD ICE V8 HOOOLIGAN

The Bentley Supersports returns as a limited-run, driver-focused RWD Continental GT, boasting 657bhp of pure ICE V8 power.

It’s 100 years since Bentley attached the ‘Super Sports’ moniker to a car – the Bentley 3-Litre – in the process making it the first Bentley to crack 100mph, but the Supersports badge was dormant until the arrival of the Bentley Continental Supersports in 2009 , as the fastest Bentley ever.

The Supersports moniker returned again in 2017 as the most powerful Bentley to date, boasting 700bhp and acting as a farewell for the then-current Continental GT.

Now, the Supersports is back again as the Bentley Supersports (no ‘Continental GT’ bit in the name) as a limited-run of 500 cars likely to cost getting on for £400k.

This time around for the Supersports, Bentley is focusing on river engagement rather than outright speed, reducing weight, going RWD and eschewing any sort of electrical assistance for the V8 under the bonnet, all developed in just a few months as ‘Project Mildred’ (named after Mildred Mary Petre, a 1920s speed record holder).

The pure ICE 4.0-litre V8 has been strengthened with tweaked cylinder heads and crankcase and larger turbos to deliver 657bhp and 590lb/ft of torque, enough to hit 62mph in 3.7 seconds and on to 192mph. Which are shy of normal Continental GT figures, but that’s not the point.

The Supersports also loses the GT’s AWD, so power goes just to the back through an eLSD, retaining RWS and with ESC which can be active, reduced with Dynamic Mode or turned off for Hooligan fun, with enormous Cermaic discs, 22″ forged alloys and the option of Trofeo RS rubber said to allow cornering 30% quicker than a regular Continental GT.

All this adds up to significant weight saving, and although the Supersports weighs in at around two tonnes, that’s pushing on half a tonne lighter than a regular GT, helped not just by the dumping of AWD and hybrid gubbins, but losing the back seats, adding carbon fibre panels and reducing sound insulation.

Visually, the Supersports gets a huge splitter, new mesh grille, fixed rear spoiler and carbon side sills, with an interior treated to lightweight seats but still boasting Bentley-good leather and Alcantara.

The new Bentley Supersports will go on sale next Spring, with deliveries planned for early 2027. No official price for the Supersports yet, but it’s got to be heading towards £400k.