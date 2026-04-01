New BMW iX3 gets CHEAPER with a new RWD iX3 40

The BMW iX3 40 arrives as a new RWD entry-level iX3, promising range of 395 miles from its smaller 82.6kWh battery. Priced from £53,250.

BMW finally rolled out the first of its Neue Klasse models back in September with the arrival of the new electric BMW iX3 , which looks to be the match of anything else on the market.

Debuting as a single high-end model – the iX3 50 xDrive – boasting an 800V electric architecture and charging speeds of 400kW, it boasted range of up to 500 miles (depending on trim option) and delivered 463bhp to all four wheels for 0-62mph in a brisk 4.9 seconds. It also costs from £58,755, but heading up to £70k once you opt for the right trim and right options.

Now, BMW is making the iX3 a bit more accessible with the arrival of the BMW iX3 40.

The iX3 40 comes with a smaller battery pack – 82.6kWh, down from the iX3 50’s 112kWh – which reduces the iX3’s range to 395 miles, with a slower charging rate of 300kW, and loses the front electric motor of the 50 in favour of a single-motor RWD setup. Power is down from the 50 at 315bhp, but is enough to get to 62mph in 5.9 seconds.

The new BMW iX3 40 will go on sale in the UK in the summer with prices from £53,250.