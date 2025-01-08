New BMW Panoramic iDrive REVEALED ahead of arriving in the Neue Klasse iX3 this year

The new BMW Panoramic iDrive is officially revealed at the 2025 CES in Las Vegas ahead of arriving in the Neue Klasse iX3 this year.

The BMW Drive and its rotary controller have been with us since the 2001 7 Series, but as BMW head into a future of Neue Klasse the familiar iDrive and its rotary controller is dumped to be replaced with the new BMW Panoramic iDrive, revealed at the CES show in Las Vegas.

Although the CES debut is our first official look at the Panoramic iDrive, we did see it in the interior of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept, which previews this year’s Neue Klasse iX3. But now we get a proper look and tech details.

The Panoramic Drive does away with a driver’s instrument cluster and instead displays a HUD which spans the whole width of the cabin and displays stuff like speed, range and important stuff in the driver’s line of sight, with six more widget areas across the cabin for other info and functions.

The steering wheels comes with a bunch of haptic buttons which light up when functions are available and there’s a backlit touchscreen close to hand which permanently displays at the bottom of the screen climate controls, with actual buttons/knobs for volume and mirror adjustment.

An optional addition to the Panoramic Drive suite is a 3D Head-up Display – above the full width Panoramic HUD – which shows integrated navigation and automated driving information directly in the driver’s field of vision.

It’s all powered by BMW OS X, an update on the current OS in BMW’s current models, powered by Android and offers greater update and upgrade capability.

Stephan Durach Senior VP Connected Company BMW Group, said:

The overall concept of the new BMW Panoramic iDrive with Operating System X has been enabled by a large technological leap forward. It offers intuitive operation, emotionally engaging experiences and specific personalisation. The new BMW iDrive with Operating System X demonstrates the potential of a software-defined vehicle.

The new BMW Panoramic Drive will arrive later this year in the Neue Klasse iX3 and be rolled out to all BMW’s new models going forward, whatever fuel they use.