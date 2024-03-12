New BMW X2 costs from £40,515 – the electric iX2 from £51,615

The new BMW X2 and the electric BMW iX2 are on sale in the UK with the X2 costing from £40,515 and the electric iX2 from £51,615.

The new BMW X2 – which now includes an electric iX2 – was revealed back in October as BMW made efforts to make the X2 look less like a Crossover – and not a particularly good seller – and more like an SUV, with an increase in size and a big kidney grille at the front, more purposeful stance and new interior.

The big news is that the X2, just like the latest BMW X1, isn’t just an ICE car but an EV too, with a choice of two electric powertrains – the iX2 Drive 20 and iX2 xDrive30.

The iX2 eDrive20 comes with 204bhp and a range of 283 miles, can get to 62mph in 8.6 seconds and comes with M Sport trim – the only trim option available for the X2 range. It costs from £51,615.

The iX2 xDrive30 comes with more power – 313bhp – as well as AWD, is good for the 0-62mph sprint in 5.6 seconds, has a range of 267 miles and costs from £57,445.

Away from the de rigueur EV models, there’s a choice of two petrol X2s – one at each end of the power scale – with the X2 sDrive20i with 170bhp from its three-pot 1.5-litre petrol engine, good for 62mph in 8.3 seconds and economy of around 45mpg. It costs from £40,515.

At the other end of the power scale is the X2 M35i xDrive with 300bhp and 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds from its 2.0-litre four-pot.

Inside varies slightly by model, but it’s an iX-inspired interior with the BMW Curved Display joining the 10.25″ infotainment and 10.7″ driver display in to a single unit, with a wide range of Apps available and Sat Nav, Climate, the usual suite of safety nannies, reversing camera and park assist all on offer.

The new BMW X2 and electric BMW iX2 will start arriving with UK customers this month.