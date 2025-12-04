New car sales DOWN in November as EV growth slows – Ford Puma the Best-Seller

New car sales were down in November 2025 by 1.8%, with the growth of sales of EV slowing to its lowest level in two years.

November 2025 saw new car registrations drop by 1.6% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the sixth fall this year due to weaker demand from private buyers, which has gone down by 5.5%, offset to a degree by a small 1.2% increase in demand from Fleet buyers.

On the face of it, demand for EVs did well, with an increased market share of 26.4%, but that was just a small improvement on last year’s 25.1% share. It represents the slowest EV growth for two years.

The blame for the slowing of EV growth is laid at the door of speculation that November’s budget would introduce pay-per-mile charges for EVs. Which it did, although it won’t actually happen for a couple of years

‘Electrified’ cars fared reasonably well with PHEV sales up by 14.8% for a market share of almost 15%, with Hybrids showing a small 1.3% increase for a 13% market share. Combined, electrified cars – EV, PHEV and Hybrids – account for 51.4% of all registrations, with petrol-engined cars making 43.8% of the market and diesels just 4.7%.

Mike Hawes, SMMT CEO, said:

Even in a fragile market, zero-emission vehicle uptake continues to rise, which is exactly what we need. But the weakest growth for almost two years – ahead of the government announcing a new tax on EVs – should be seen as a wake-up call that a sustained increase in demand for EVs cannot be taken for granted.

It’s notable that not a single pure electric car made it into the top ten best sellers in November, although the best seller was the For Puma, which does have an EV option.

Top Ten New Cars November 2025

Ford Puma Kia Sportage Nissan Qashqai Nissan Juke VW T-Roc VW Golf Vauxhall Corsa Jaecoo 7 MINI Cooper Audi A3