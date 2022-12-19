New Citroen e-C4 X Electric starts at £31,995 in the UK

New Citroen e-C4 X Electric – Citroen’s ‘Niche-Busting’ new EV – starts at £31.995 in the UK and comes with a 222-mile range and three trim levels.

It’s more than two years since Citroen revealed the electric C4, and they followed that up with a niche-busting e-C4 X Electric a few months ago with an extended back end promising to be a super-practical cross between a saloon and SUV. And now it’s about to go on sale in the UK.

The e-C4 X gets the same powertrain as the e-C4, which means 134bhp and 192lb/ft of torque, powered by a 50kWh battery delivering a range of 222 miles – a touch more than the e-C4 thanks to its slippier shape.

Trim options for the e-C4 X are Sense, Shine and Shine Plus, with Sense models costing £31,995 and equipped with 18″ alloys, Advance Comfort Seats, Keyless, 10″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Active Safety Brake, Speed Limit info, Lane Keep, Forward Collison Warning and Driver Attention Alert.

Move up to the e-C4 X Sense – which costs from £34,995 – and you also get My Citroen Drive Plus with Nav and Voice, HUD, heated steering wheel, Advanced Safety Brake and Extended Traffic SIgn Recognition.

Push the boat out for the £35,495 e-C4 X Shine Plus and you also get Alcantara seats (heated in the front), Highway Driver Assist and Adaptive Cruise.

The new Citroen e-C4 X is now on sale with first deliveries due in spring 2023.