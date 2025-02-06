New DS No8 EV order book OPEN the UK – aims to take a bite out of Tesla Model Y sales

Order books are open for the new electric DS No8 in the UK, with the new DS Flagship aimed at competition like the Tesla Model Y.

When the DS moniker returned as a bit of badge engineering of Citroen to create the DS3, it was quite successful. But ever since DS became a standalone brand it has struggled to shift metal, especially in the UK.

Now, DS is aiming more upmarket with the new electric DS No8 – revealed late last year – taking aim at EVs like the Tesla Model Y and Polestar 4 – in what seems like a bit of a last-ditch attempt to make car buyers fall in love with the DS brand.

With a name echoing Chanel’s nomenclature – and heading for more DS models – the DS No8 is underpinned by the same platform as the Peugeot e-3008, has a bold and modern design, good aerodynamics and a very individual interior.

Powertrain options are a FWD with a 256bhp motor, 74kWh battery and 355-mile range, a 297bhp Long Range version with a 97kWh battery and range of 466 miles, and an AWD version with a 97kWh battery, 370bhp and 426-mile range.

Two trim levels are available – Pallas and Etoile – with Pallas trim (not available as an AWD version) getting the DS Iris System with 3D Nav, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, Keyless, parking sensors all around, reversing camera, privacy glass, heated seats and steering wheel, power tailgate, HUD, 16.0″ infotainment, DS Pixel Vision, Nappa Leather and more.

Etoile trim – available with all powertrains – adds Luminascreen Grille, DS Drive Assist, Pixel LED vision, 360 vision and Digital driver’s mirror.

Prices for the D No8 start at £50,790 for the standard FWD Pallas and £54,690 for the Long Range version, with Etoile trim starting at £54,790 for the FWD, £59,290 for the Long Range and £63,290 for the AWD.