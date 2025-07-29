New Electric Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology CONFIRMED for September debut

The new electric Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology – the replacement for the Mercedes EQC – is confirmed to debut in Munich in September.

Mercedes is trying to recover from the mistake of delivering its electric cars as ‘standalone’ models with their own design – which hasn’t been an overwhelming success – by effectively making EV powertrains a mainstream option instead, and announced at the start of the year the end of ‘EQ’ models.

That move has already seen the arrival of the electric Mercedes CLA with EQ Technology (and its Shooting Brake sibling), and now it’s nearly time for the next instalment of Mercedes’ new EV direction with the new GLC Electric confirmed for a debut in Munich in September.

The new Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology (to give it its full moniker) looks much the same as the ICE-based GLCs despite a new 800v EV Platform delivering an additional 48mm in the wheelbase, with power coming from a new 94.5kWh battery promising range of over 400 miles and with 320kW charging.

It seems likely, at launch at least, that the electric GLC will be offered with similar powertrains to the CLA, which will mean a RWD version with around 268bhp and an AWD model with 348bhp.

With the ICE-based Mercedes GLC sitting at the top of Mercedes’ sales chart, the hope must be that by delivering an EV version that looks much the same, sales of the GLC EV will easily surpass those of the EQC.

The new Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology will debut at the IAA MOBILITY 2025 in Munich, which runs from 9-14 September.