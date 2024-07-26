New electric Peugeot e-5008 on sale from £48,550 – Hybrid and PHEV 5008 models too

The new Peugeot E-5008 – and its Hybrid and PHEV siblings – go on sale in the UK with the electric e-5008 starting from £48,550.

Back in the spring, Peugeot revealed the new 5008 and, as this is 2024, the emphasis was on the electric e-5008 although the new 5008 also gets a hybrid and PHEV version.

Now, the new 5008 goes on sale in the UK with the entry-level Allure trim models costing from £37,360 for the Hybrid, £43,350 for the PHEV and £48,550 for the EV, rising in the GT models to £40,860 for the Hybrid 5008, £47,150 for the PHEV and £52,350 for the EV.

For now, the E-5008 comes with a 73kWh battery (a Long Range model will follow with 98kWh battery) promising a 310-mile range and which powers a single 210bhp electric motor good for 0-62mph in 9.7 seconds.

The 5008 PHEV gets a 1.6-litre petrol engine and electric motor for a combined 192bhp, with a 21kWh battery promising EV range of 48 miles, and the 5008 Hybrid gets a 134bhp hybrid system with a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol and a 21bhp electric motor powered by a 0.9kWh battery able to deliver EV running for short periods.

All models come with seven seats, with Allure versions getting ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, Keyless, HD reversing camera, rear parking sensors, LED headlights and 19″ alloys. Opt for the 5008 GT and you get Alcantara with contrast stitching, 20″ alloys (EV and PHEV), Pixel LED headlights, 3D LED tail lights, heated front seats and steering wheel and Adaptive Cruise.

Orders for the new Peugeot 5008 and E-5008 are now being taken.